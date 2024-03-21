There Is No Conspiracy: Lawyer Fires Back Against Sanctions ...

Breaking News From Law.com

A lawyer targeted in a sanctions motion filed by class counsel in DuPont's $1.19 billion water contamination settlement fired back on Wednesday, calling the allegations an 'intimidation tactic' based on a 'fantastical conspiracy theory.' The March 15 sanctions motion accused Jeff Kray, of Seattle's Marten Law, of purposely holding up the settlement after his client, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, filed a notice to appeal the Feb. 8 final approval of the deal.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 21, 2024, 5:27 PM

nature of claim: /