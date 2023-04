News From Law.com

An underused Florida statute is in the spotlight amid court bottlenecks, as several South Florida judges hang their courtroom robes for alternative or voluntary trial resolution services. Lawyers too are opting for this type of litigation, with one of the latest cases taking place in Palm Beach County. At least three jurists have resigned to begin the niche practice of "concierge judging" as one former judge coins it, because they saw rising demand.

Florida

April 20, 2023, 6:43 PM

nature of claim: /