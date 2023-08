News From Law.com

Following a jury verdict in favor of an employee, which found that Parker-Migliorini International retaliated against him for his engagement in protected activity under the False Claims Act when it terminated his employment, the Tenth Circuit upheld the district court's denial of the company's motion for judgment as a matter of law.

