News From Law.com

General counsel are entering 2023 facing a raft of global uncertainty, regulatory risks, and legal battles with major implications for the digital economy. Lawmakers, regulators and the courts have all ramped up pressure on the tech industry and show no sign of letting up this year. How companies deal with climate change, compete for business, and collect and protect user data will be top risk areas in 2023.

Cybersecurity

January 11, 2023, 2:08 PM