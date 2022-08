Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National Fire & Marine Insurance, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a fire, was filed by O'Sullivan McCormack Jensen & Bliss on behalf of Theraplant LLC. The case is 3:22-cv-01095, Theraplant LLC v. National Fire & Marine Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 1:26 PM