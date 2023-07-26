New Suit - Consumer Class Action

American Express was slapped with a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Smith & Lowney, accuses the company of adopting a new method of calculating credit card interest which has led to at least ten variable rate hikes since Mar. 2022. According to the complaint, the defendant adopted the proprietary rate changes without giving cardholders adequate notice under the Truth in Lending Act. Bank of America was hit with a nearly identical lawsuit on Wednesday. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03710, Theodore v. American Express National Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

July 26, 2023, 7:06 PM

Diana Theodore

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

American Express National Bank

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws