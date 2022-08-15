Breaking News From Law.com

At a critical hearing in Indianapolis, a lawyer for Aearo Technologies, which filed for Chapter 11 bankrupt protection on July 26, pointed to the actions of plaintiff lawyers in the past 14 days as justification for granting a preliminary injunction that would broaden an automatic stay of thousands of combat earplug lawsuits to include the debtor's parent corporation, 3M. In the days before Monday's hearing, plaintiffs firms filed two motions to limit 3M's legal actions. The hearing is set to last through Tuesday.

Health Care

August 15, 2022, 4:58 PM