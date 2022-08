Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burke Williams & Sorensen on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against New York Life Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, over long-term disability benefits, was filed by Knypstra Zermeno on behalf of Nicholas P. Theders. The case is 8:22-cv-01604, Theders v. New York Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 1:31 PM