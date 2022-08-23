The Wrong Guy to Mess With: Ex-Miami-Dade Judge, Opposing Co...

News From Law.com

A spat between a former Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge and his opposing counsel in a dissolution of marriage action landed both attorneys in hot water for various violations of the Rules Regulating the Florida Bar. Jan Jacobowitz, the founder of Legal Ethics Advisor, is not involved in the war of words between Henry George Ferro, a former judge and currently a partner at Ferro & Gourley in Ocala, and Kenneth Leigh Jr., a partner of Kenny Leigh & Associates in Fleming Island.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 23, 2022, 3:02 PM