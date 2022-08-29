The Writing on the Wall is Clear: Lawyers Step Into Fray Ove...

News From Law.com

Two of former actor Paul Newman's daughter's have filed a lawsuit against their deceased father's charitable organization, Newman's Own Foundation. They claim the foundation has not followed their fathers wishes, and seek $1.6 million of damages to be donated to charities that reflect Newman's values. According to the complaint filed in Connecticut Superior Court, Newman gave the rights of his name, image and likeness to Newman's Own Foundation on the condition the organization allocated $400,000 each year to each of his daughters' foundations.

Connecticut

August 29, 2022, 4:52 PM