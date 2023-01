Removed To Federal Court

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against I2I Systems to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Joseph S. Sileo Esq. on behalf of the Wright Center for Community Health. The case is 3:23-cv-00023, The Wright Center Medical Group v. I2I Systems, Inc.

Digital Health

January 06, 2023, 3:12 PM