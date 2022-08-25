The Worst Day of My Legal Career: Andino Reynal Takes the St...

News From Law.com

Attorneys Norm Pattis and F. Andino Reynal took the witness stand during their show-cause disciplinary hearing to explain how medical and psychiatric records of Sandy Hook plaintiffs in Connecticut ended up in Alex Jones' Texas defamation lawsuit. Pattis, Jones' Connecticut attorney, took the stand, and chose to plead the Fifth, invoking his constitutional right to avoid self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment. He did not answer any questions asked by Chief Disciplinary Counsel Brian Staines.

August 25, 2022, 6:39 PM