New Suit - Contract

Phelps Dunbar filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of the Womans Clinic of Mississippi PLLC. The suit brings claims against Imaging Associates Inc. for failing to provide a refund after the plaintiff returned three used ultrasound machines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00572, The Womans Clinic of Mississippi, PLLC v. Imaging Associates, Inc.

Health Care

September 29, 2022, 7:49 PM