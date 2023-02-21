New Suit - Trademark

Hotel equipment company Winsford filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against American Surface Inc., Queen Suites LLC and other defendants on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, accuses the defendants of selling knockoff versions of the plaintiff's 'Birdcage' bellman's carts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01293, Winsford Co. LLC v. American Surface Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 21, 2023, 8:03 PM