New Suit - Trademark

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of real estate management and leasing company Wilder Companies Ltd. in relation to its 'LOOP' trademark. The suit targets Lexingon Realty International and Milton 90 Pleasant Valley Street for their alleged unauthorized use of the LOOP marks in a similar market as the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10550, The Wilder Companies, Ltd. v. Milton 90 Pleasant Valley Street, LLC et al.

Real Estate

March 13, 2023, 6:56 PM