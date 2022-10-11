The Wheels Are Coming Off: Retired Judge George Grasso Sees ...

News From Law.com

Four years ago, when George Grasso last considered running for top law enforcement official of his home borough of Queens as it became clear that longtime District Attorney Richard Brown would not seek an eighth term, New York City was a different place. Crime rates had reached historic lows and criminal justice system reformers' hopes for change were riding high. Grasso didn't end up in the 2019 Democratic primary to succeed Brown, which resulted in Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz squeaking out a razor-thin win against Tiffany Cabán, a public defender and political upstart who was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

October 11, 2022, 11:11 PM