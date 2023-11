News From Law.com

A 3-2 West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals majority dismissed a former cable technician's wrongful termination suit for failure to state a claim, finding his disclosure of coworkers' scheme to purposely disrupt communication services was not a substantial public policy to support a wrongful discharge following his termination from at-will employment.

November 17, 2023, 1:54 PM

