New Suit - Copyright

Trivago, Trip.com and other travel booking sites were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Robins Kaplan on behalf of The Wave Studio LLC, is linked to a legal dispute that arose in 2013 and resulted in a 2022 ruling from the Singapore High Court. The suit cites that ruling to assert claims that the defendants published the plaintiff's photographs without authorization to promote hotel and travel bookings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-03586, The Wave Studio, LLC v. Trivago N.V. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 29, 2023, 2:13 PM

Plaintiffs

The Wave Studio, LLC

Plaintiffs

Robins Kaplan

defendants

Trivago N.V.

MakeMyTrip India Pvt. Ltd.

MakeMyTrip.com, Inc.

Skyscanner Ltd.

Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Travel Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Trivago Services US, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims