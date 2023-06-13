Epstein, Becker & Green filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) and Isabella Guzman in New York Southern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, filed on behalf of Eli's Leasing Inc. and Vinegar Factory Inc., contends that the SBA wrongfully denied forgiveness for two PPP loans of over $1 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04967, The Vinegar Factory, Inc. v. The United States Small Business Administration.
Banking & Financial Services
June 13, 2023, 5:11 PM