New Suit - Contract

Epstein, Becker & Green filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) and Isabella Guzman in New York Southern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, filed on behalf of Eli's Leasing Inc. and Vinegar Factory Inc., contends that the SBA wrongfully denied forgiveness for two PPP loans of over $1 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04967, The Vinegar Factory, Inc. v. The United States Small Business Administration.

Banking & Financial Services

June 13, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Eli's Leasing, Inc.

The Vinegar Factory, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Epstein Becker & Green

defendants

Isabella Guzman

The United States Small Business Administration

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision