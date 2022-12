Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Interstate Restoration LLC and First Onsite Restoration LLC to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on behalf of The Villages of Bella Vista LLC and The Verandah of Grandview Hills LLC in 1:22-cv-01289, The Villages of Bella Vista LLC et al. v. Interstate Restoration LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 08, 2022, 9:46 AM