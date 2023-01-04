New Suit

Nationwide, Allstate and other insurers were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, seeking coverage for weather damage, was filed by Stein Sudweeks & Stein on behalf of the Verandas on Queen Anne Condominium Owners Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00018, The Verandas on Queen Anne Condominium Owners Association v. Allied Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

January 04, 2023, 7:55 PM