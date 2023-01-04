Nationwide, Allstate and other insurers were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, seeking coverage for weather damage, was filed by Stein Sudweeks & Stein on behalf of the Verandas on Queen Anne Condominium Owners Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00018, The Verandas on Queen Anne Condominium Owners Association v. Allied Insurance Company of America et al.
Insurance
January 04, 2023, 7:55 PM