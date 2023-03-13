Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Monday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against Citizens Bank to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Sipp Law Firm on behalf of landlord Venetian Circle, arises from an agreement to construct a Citizens Bank on a parcel of developed land. According to the complaint, Citizens wrongfully terminated the lease after the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues. The case is 1:23-cv-01889, Venetian Circle LLC v. Citizens Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 1:11 PM