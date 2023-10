News From Law.com

If a party is in need of a family law lawyer, it would not retain an intellectual property lawyer. If a party is in need of a real estate lawyer, it would not retain a securities lawyer. If a party is in need of a white-collar criminal lawyer, it would not retain an estates lawyer. The same is true for a party involved in a technology-based lawsuit.

Georgia

October 06, 2023, 8:30 AM

