The Uptick in Threats to Judges and Whats to Be Done About i...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily this morning covers a forum on judicial threats from last week that featured a keynote address from New Jersey U.S. District Judge Esther Salas whose son was shot and killed by a disturbed lawyer who showed up at her front door nearly three years ago dressed as a delivery driver. "We need to make protecting our democracy a priority in this country and it starts by ensuring that all judges are free to do their jobs without fear of reprisal, retribution, or death," she said.

New Jersey

April 18, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /