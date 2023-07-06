Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a business tort lawsuit against Ravensburger North America, a developer of card games and board games, and Ryan Miller to California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Nicholas & Tomasevic on behalf of trading card company Upper Deck, arises from Miller's development of the trading card game 'Rush of Ikorr' for the plaintiff as a work for hire. According to the complaint, Miller abruptly quit and joined Ravensburger to develop the nearly identical card game 'Disney Lorcana.' The case is 3:23-cv-01249, Upper Deck Co. v. Miller et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 06, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

The Upper Deck Company

Plaintiffs

Nicholas & Tomasevic, LLP

Nicholas And Tomasevic LLP

defendants

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

Ravensburger North America, Inc.

Ryan Miller

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract