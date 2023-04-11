The Unravelling: They Won a Record Verdict, But a Judge Just...

News From Law.com

A record-breaking $10 million dental malpractice verdict awarded last August by DeKalb County State Court jurors has been vacated after Judge Kimberly A. Alexander granted a new trial in the negligence matter. In the order, the Georgia trial judge cited an improper jury instruction, challenged expert testimony and a lack of evidence to support the eight-figure award as her basis for granting defense counsel's motion for a new trial. As defense counsel applaud the ruling, plaintiff counsel now seek an immediate appeal and reinstatement of the jury's multi-million dollar award.

