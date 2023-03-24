The Unnecessary Politicization of Domestic Terrorism | Law.c...

News From Law.com

When you hear the words domestic terrorism, you probably think of incidents such as the Unabomber attacks, the Centennial Olympic Park bombing and the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. After several arrests in DeKalb County over what is being called "Cop City," the term domestic terrorism has been repeatedly used to refer to protesters who are camped out on forested land that the city of Atlanta intends to bulldoze to build a controversial police training center.

Georgia

March 24, 2023, 9:21 AM

