The University of Washington's Center for Human Rights sued the U.S. Department of Defense and the Defense Intelligence Agency on Monday in Washington Western District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, seeks records pertaining to the Salvadoran Civil War from 1980 to 1992, including documents reflecting the U.S. government's support and training of the Salvadorian military. The case is 2:23-cv-01107, University of Washington et al. v. Defense Intelligence Agency et al.

July 24, 2023, 4:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Angelina Godoy, director of the Center

The Center For Human Rights At The University Of Washington, a research center created by state law

The University Of Washington, a Washington state agency

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

United States Department of Defense

Defense Intelligence Agency

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act