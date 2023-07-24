The University of Washington's Center for Human Rights sued the U.S. Department of Defense and the Defense Intelligence Agency on Monday in Washington Western District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, seeks records pertaining to the Salvadoran Civil War from 1980 to 1992, including documents reflecting the U.S. government's support and training of the Salvadorian military. The case is 2:23-cv-01107, University of Washington et al. v. Defense Intelligence Agency et al.
Aerospace & Defense
July 24, 2023, 4:41 PM