Who Got The Work

Eric R. Magnus of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Kittle Property Group Inc., the Housing Authority of Savannah and other defendants in a pending housing discrimination lawsuit. The case, filed April 11 in Georgia Southern District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice, contends that the defendants failed to provide ADA-compliant housing for an individual with a mobility-impairing disability in violation of the Fair Housing Amendments Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, is 4:24-cv-00071, The United States of America v. Woodlands at Montgomery LP et al.

Government

May 28, 2024, 12:23 PM

Plaintiffs

The United States of America

Plaintiffs

Doj-Crt

U.S. Attorney'S Office - Savannah

defendants

Housing Authority of Savannah

Housing Opportunities Unlimited Services Enterprise, Inc.

Kittle Property Group, Inc.

Paula Williams

Woodlands at Montgomery GP LLC

Woodlands at Montgomery LP

defendant counsels

Ellis Painter Ratterree Adams

Fisher & Phillips

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation