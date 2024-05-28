Eric R. Magnus of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Kittle Property Group Inc., the Housing Authority of Savannah and other defendants in a pending housing discrimination lawsuit. The case, filed April 11 in Georgia Southern District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice, contends that the defendants failed to provide ADA-compliant housing for an individual with a mobility-impairing disability in violation of the Fair Housing Amendments Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, is 4:24-cv-00071, The United States of America v. Woodlands at Montgomery LP et al.
