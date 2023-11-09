Jenner & Block partners Matthew S. Hellman, Steven M. Siros and Wade A. Thomson have stepped in as defense counsel to General Dynamics, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense company, in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed Sept. 22 in Nebraska District Court by the U.S. government. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr., is 8:23-cv-00416, The United States of America v. General Dynamics Corporation, et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
November 09, 2023, 10:17 AM