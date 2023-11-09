Who Got The Work

Jenner & Block partners Matthew S. Hellman, Steven M. Siros and Wade A. Thomson have stepped in as defense counsel to General Dynamics, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense company, in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed Sept. 22 in Nebraska District Court by the U.S. government. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr., is 8:23-cv-00416, The United States of America v. General Dynamics Corporation, et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 09, 2023, 10:17 AM

Plaintiffs

The United States of America

Plaintiffs

Department Of Justice - Enrd

U.S. Department Of Justice

defendants

Dow Chemical Company

General Dynamics Corporation

defendant counsels

Jenner & Block

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws