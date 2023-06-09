New Suit - Contract

Wyrick, Robbins, Yates & Ponton sued the United Fire & Casualty Co. and ML Builders LLC in North Carolina Middle District Court on Friday. The complaint, filed on behalf of InServ Corp., brings claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00461, The United States of America, for the use of Inserv Corp. v. ML Builders LLC.

Construction & Engineering

June 09, 2023, 12:20 PM

