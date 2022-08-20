New Suit - Contract

Penn Construction Group, Korte Construction Co., and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company were sued Thursday in Oklahoma Western District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court case was filed by McAfee & Taft on behalf of Titan Construction LLC, which seeks payment in connection with a project at Oklahoma's Tinker Air Force Base. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00719, The United States of America for the Use and Benefit of Titain Construction LLC et al v. Penn Construction Group Inc et al.

Insurance

August 20, 2022, 12:18 PM