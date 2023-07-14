New Suit - Miller Act

Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and Solpac Construction Inc. were sued Thursday in California Eastern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was filed by Finch, Thornton & Baird on behalf of DMS-BKL Drywall & Interior Systems Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01050, The United States of America for the Use and Benefit of Dms-Bkl Drywall & Interior Systems, Inc., et al. v. Solpac Construction, Inc., et al.

