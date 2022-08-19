New Suit

Bressler, Amery & Ross filed a complaint for interpleader relief lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York. The complaint, which seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy, names Lorine A. Kevelos and other claimants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:22-cv-04923, The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York v. Kevelos et al.

August 19, 2022, 6:15 PM