Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, seeking coverage for a March 2022 wire transfer fraud incident in the amount of $1.2 Million, was filed by McLuskey, McDonald & Hughes on behalf of The United Church of Marco Island. The case is 2:23-cv-00331, The United Church of Marco Island, Inc v. Lexington Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

The United Church of Marco Island, Inc

Plaintiffs

Mcluskey Mcdonald Hughes

defendants

Lexington Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute