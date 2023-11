News From Law.com

It took nearly a decade and a high-profile case against Grindr to be dismissed, but a recent settlement that led to the shutdown of the anonymous online chat service Omegle may be an early indicator that there is some progress being made in plaintiffs' overcoming tech companies' reliance on Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act as a defense.

November 28, 2023, 3:45 PM

