New Suit - Environmental

The California Air Resources Board was sued by nonprofit group The Two Hundred for Homeownership on Monday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Holland & Knight, seeks to overturn the agency's plan to replace internal combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles by 2035. The case is 1:22-cv-01474, Two Hundred for Homeownership et al. v. California Air Resources Board et al.

Automotive

November 15, 2022, 2:52 PM