New Suit - Securities Class Action

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, and its top executive officers were hit with a securities class action Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The complaint, brought by Lockridge Grindal Nauen, accuses Medtronic of falsely representing that its MiniMed 780G insulin pump system was 'on track' for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration despite knowing that there were product liability issues with its MiniMed 600 series. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02197, The Trustees of the Welfare and Pension Funds of Local 464A v. Medtronic plc et al.

Health Care

September 09, 2022, 7:06 AM