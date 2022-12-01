New Suit

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of the Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company. The complaint, against Arielle Mouton, seeks to declare that Travelers has no obligation to provide uninsured motorist coverage to Mouton's mother, Stephanie Shivers, in an underlying motor vehicle collision action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00233, The Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company v. Mouton.

Insurance

December 01, 2022, 6:20 AM