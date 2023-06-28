New Suit

Zurich American Insurance Co. was hit with a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in New Hampshire District Court. The complaint, filed by Usery & Associates on behalf of Travelers, seeks a declaration that Zurich owes a duty to reimburse Travelers for a share of defense costs in connection with an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00336, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

Usery & Associates

defendants

Zurich American Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute