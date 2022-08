New Suit

Zurich American Insurance was slapped with a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in New York Western District Court. The case, brought by Usery & Associates on behalf of Travelers, arises from an indemnification dispute in connection with underlying property damage claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-06341, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 3:50 PM