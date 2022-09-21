New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, sued Valley Forge Insurance Company Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Cassiday Schade, seeks a declaration that the defend owes a duty to defend and indemnify a third party in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05132, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Valley Forge Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 21, 2022, 11:53 AM