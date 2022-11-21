New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, sued Trisura Specialty Insurance Company Monday in New York Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Usery & Associates, seeks a declaration that Trisura is obligated to defend and indemnify a third party in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09900, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Trisura Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 3:58 PM