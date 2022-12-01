New Suit

Zurich American Insurance Company and Starr Indemnity & Liability Company were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Usery & Associates on behalf of the Travelers Indemnity Company, seeks to declare that Zurich and Starr have a duty to defend and indemnify non-party claimants as additional insureds under a policy in an underlying personal injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10174, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Starr Indemnity & Liability Company et al.

Insurance

December 01, 2022, 5:06 AM