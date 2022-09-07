New Suit

Selective Insurance Group and BK Tile and Stone Inc. were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Rivkin Radler on behalf of Travelers, seeks a declaration that the defendants owe a duty to defend and indemnify a third party in connection with an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05316, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Selective Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

September 07, 2022, 5:01 PM