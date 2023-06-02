New Suit - Trademark

The Travelers Indemnity Co. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Bond, Schoeneck & King, pursues claims against auto body repair services company Northside Autobody Inc. and Northside Car Sales Inc. for their ongoing unauthorized use of the 'Travelers' umbrella mark and logo. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-04634, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Northside Car Sales, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 6:07 AM

Plaintiffs

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

Bond, Schoeneck & King

defendants

Northside Autobody, Inc.

Northside Car Sales, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims