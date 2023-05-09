New Suit

Lexington Insurance, an AIG company, and American Guarantee and Liability Insurance were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court action, filed by the Aguilera Law Group on behalf of Travelers, seeks a declaration that the defendants have a duty to indemnify a third party in an underlying action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02252, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Lexington Insurance Company et al.

