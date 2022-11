New Suit

The Travelers Indemnity Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, names Hui He and Xinnian He in connection with injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:22-cv-01681, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. He et al.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 3:46 PM