Travelers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great American Insurance on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Usery & Associates, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00761, Travelers Indemnity Co. v. Great American Insurance Co.

February 09, 2023, 4:32 PM