New Suit - Trademark

The Travelers Indemnity Co. sued Dynamic Online Marketing Corp. on Thursday in Connecticut District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Day Pitney and Kelly IP LLP, accuses the defendant of using the plaintiff’s umbrella logo and other marks to market personalized Travelers merchandise without authorization. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00783, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Dynamic Online Marketing Corporation.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 11:32 AM

Plaintiffs

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

Day Pitney

defendants

Dynamic Online Marketing Corporation

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims